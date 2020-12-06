The Jets Had A 1-Word Reaction To Heartbreaking Loss

The New York Jets lost in absolutely devastating fashion on Sunday afternoon.

New York lost to the Las Vegas Raiders, 31-28, on Sunday afternoon at Metlife Stadium. The Jets had the lead late, stopping the Raiders go-ahead touchdown attempt with less than two minutes to play. New York was then forced to punt and the Raiders got the ball at close to midfield.

Then, we had pandemonium.

Las Vegas scored a game-winning touchdown on a bomb of a throw from Derek Carr to first-round pick Henry Ruggs III.

Here’s the insane finish:

While Jets fans might be happy with the loss – they want to lose out and get the No. 1 overall NFL Draft pick for Clemson Tigers quarterback Trevor Lawrence – it still stinks to lose.

New York’s official Twitter account had a one-word reaction to the loss.

“Welp,” the Jets tweeted.

Welp, indeed.

Still, Jets fans don’t seem to mind.

“I’m so proud of this team. Nearly gave me a heart attack but you didn’t disappoint. Thank God. I love this team. Thank you so much. Can’t wait for us to draft Trevor Lawrence. Take Flight,” one fan summed it up.

Well said.