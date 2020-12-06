Everyone’s Making The Same Joke About The Jets Right Now

The New York Jets might win a football game!

New York is leading the Las Vegas Raiders late in the fourth quarter on Sunday afternoon. The Jets are beating the Raiders, 28-24, with less than five minutes to play in the fourth quarter of Sunday’s game.

The Jets have yet to win a game this season. New York is 0-11 on the season, seeking its first win of the season on Sunday.

Do the Jets want to win this game, though? By winning this game, the Jets will hurt themselves in the race for the No. 1 overall pick in the 2021 NFL Draft.

Of course, that would be a very New York Jets thing to do…

“Jets are beating Raiders….and potentially losing Trevor Lawrence,” ESPN NFL insider Adam Schefter tweeted on Sunday.

Jets are beating Raiders….and potentially losing Trevor Lawrence. — Adam Schefter (@AdamSchefter) December 6, 2020

Fans are already photoshopping Trevor Lawrence into a Jacksonville Jaguars uniform. He does look good in their colors…

Fans are also joking that Trevor Lawrence is probably the only human being in the world locked in to both the Jaguars and the Jets right now.

“Trevor Lawrence is the only human splitting TVs between Jacksonville and the Jets right now,” former NFL pass rusher Chris Long tweeted.

Trevor Lawrence is the only human splitting TVs between Jacksonville and the Jets right now. — chris long (@JOEL9ONE) December 6, 2020

Hey, he’s probably not wrong there.

You never want to go 0-16 in the NFL, but if one win costs you Trevor Lawrence, it’s probably not worth it.