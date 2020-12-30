Jets RB La’Mical Perine Tests Positive, Out For Week 17

The New York Jets are going to have to go deep on their depth chart for a starting running back in Week 17. After Frank Gore was ruled out, rookie running back La’Mical Perine is set to miss their season finale too.

According to Dennis Waszak Jr., the Jets are placing Perine on the reserve/COVID-19 list after he tested positive. As a result, he will be ruled out for their Sunday finale against the New England Patriots.

Perine has been the Jets’ No. 2 running back for most of the year. The rookie from Florida has 64 carries for 232 yards and two touchdowns on the ground, and 11 receptions for 63 receiving yards.

But staying healthy has proven to be a struggle at times. Injuries limited Perine to just 10 of the last 15 games.

With Gore out, Week 17 was poised to be the game where Perine finally got a lot of touches. He’ll have to wait until next season now.

With Perine out, the Jets will likely turn to some combination of Josh Adams and Ty Johnson to take handoffs from Sam Darnold. The running game has been pretty effective these past few weeks, so this could be an audition for a roster spot in 2021.

The New York Jets aren’t really playing for anything in Week 17 though.

Win or lose, head coach Adam Gase is reportedly out and their draft position is already locked in.

Will the Jets beat the Patriots in Week 17?