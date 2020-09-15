Jets RB Le’Veon Bell Is Reportedly Heading To The IR

On Sunday afternoon, the Buffalo Bills dismantled the New York Jets en route to a 27-17 win against their division rival.

The loss wasn’t the only bit of bad news for the Jets, though. Star running back Le’Veon Bell suffered an injury and was forced to leave the contest.

According to multiple reports, Bell suffered a hamstring injury – which was a problem he suffered in training camp as well. Unfortunately for the Jets, it doesn’t sound like Bell will be able to compete any time soon.

New York placed the running back on Injured Reserve, according to a report from Jets insider Kim Jones. As a result, he’ll be out for at least the next three weeks.

#NYJ place Le’Veon Bell (hamstring) on IR, via source. Eligible to return in three weeks. — Kim Jones (@KimJonesSports) September 15, 2020

During Sunday’s game, Bell racked up just 14 yards on six carries. He added another 32 yards through the air on two receptions.

After he left, veteran running back Frank Gore saw the bulk of the carries, totting the ball six times for 24 yards.

Former Notre Dame star Josh Adams received two carries for eight yards and a touchdown. He also added two receptions for 14 yards.

With Bell gone for at least three weeks, Gore and Adams will need to help carry the load for the Jets running game.

Rookie running back La’Mical Perine has been nursing an ankle injury, but could make his NFL debut next weekend against the San Francisco 49ers.