Corey Davis‘ status for Week 12 has been up in the air the past few days because of a groin injury. On Friday, the New York Jets had an encouraging update on the veteran wide receiver.

Jets head coach Robert Saleh told reporters that Davis will be a limited participant in Friday’s practice. The Jets have been without Davis for the past two practices.

Saleh also said that he expects Davis to suit up for Sunday’s matchup against the Houston Texans.

Davis has missed some time this year due to a hip injury, so it’s nice to hear that he’ll be available for this Sunday’s game.

WR Corey Davis (groin) will return to practice today on a limited basis and should be available on Sunday, per Saleh. #Jets — Rich Cimini (@RichCimini) November 26, 2021

The Jets will start Zach Wilson at quarterback this Sunday for the first time in over a month. He has missed an extended period of time due to a PCL injury.

Having a reliable pass catcher like Davis on the field should make life a bit easier for Wilson. In his first season with the Jets, Davis has 32 receptions for 477 yards and four touchdowns.

Davis received a three-year, $37.5 million contract from the Jets this past offseason because the team had a vision for him in Mike LaFleur’s offense.

Although it hasn’t been a great year for Davis, there are still enough games remaining for him to turn things around.