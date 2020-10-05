Jets Release Running Back Heading Into Week 5

The New York Jets have made a roster change heading into Week 5 of the NFL season. The organization has released running back Kalen Ballage, less than a month after signing him.

The Jets signed Ballage on Sept. 15, hoping he could make an impact on offense. In his limited time with the team, Ballage ran the ball three times for 13 yards and had nine receptions for 67 yards. He’ll now look to sign with a new team for the rest of the 2020 season.

The Jets are off to an abysmal 0-4 start to the 2020 season. They certainly have the look of the worst team in the NFL, despite improved play from quarterback Sam Darnold.

But some believe the Jets may feel inclined to move off from Darnold depending on how the order of the 2021 NFL Draft shakes out. If a quarterback like Clemson’s Trevor Lawrence is available, he may be too good to pass up. For now, the Jets are focused on the 2020 season.

Even if the Jets do land a player like Lawrence in the 2021 NFL Draft, the roster could still use plenty of help. The offensive line is a mess, the running back rotation lacks firepower and the Jets’ leading receiver is Jamison Crowder.

New York is still years away from becoming a true AFC contender, and years is a best-case scenario.

Darnold and the Jets will attempt to win their first game of the season this Sunday against a rising Arizona Cardinals team.