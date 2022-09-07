Jets Reportedly Decide On Starting Quarterback For Game vs. Ravens

INDIANAPOLIS, INDIANA - NOVEMBER 04: Head coach Robert Saleh of the New York Jets looks on during the first half at Lucas Oil Stadium against the Indianapolis Colts on November 04, 2021 in Indianapolis, Indiana. (Photo by Andy Lyons/Getty Images)

With the New York Jets' season opener just a few days away, NFL Network's Ian Rapoport has announced significant news regarding the team's quarterback situation.

According to Rapoport, the Jets are starting Joe Flacco at quarterback on Sunday. Zach Wilson is making progress in his recovery from a knee injury, but he's not ready to start just yet.

Wilson underwent knee surgery on Aug. 16 because he suffered a torn meniscus in the preseason.

Flacco, meanwhile, will get to face his former team on Sunday. The Jets will host the Baltimore Ravens in their season opener.

Flacco, 37, appeared in two games for the Jets last season. He finished the season with 338 passing yards and three touchdowns.

Jets offensive guard Laken Tomlinson expressed confidence in Flacco earlier this week.

“Joe has a lot more experience, with Zach being in his second year in the league, but Zach is a special player,” Tomlinson said, via the New York Post. “The way he handles himself operating this offense, we’re really impressed with his work.”

Whenever Wilson gets the green light from the medical staff, he'll be inserted into the Jets' starting lineup.