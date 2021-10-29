Jets Reportedly Lose Another Starter Before Game vs. Bengals

As if losing rookie quarterback Zach Wilson to an injury wasn’t bad enough, the New York Jets will have to face the Cincinnati Bengals this weekend without their top wide receiver either.

On Friday, Jets head coach Robert Saleh announced that leading wide receiver Corey Davis suffered an injury in practice this week. He is “not looking good” for Sunday’s game against Cincinnati.

Davis has been one of the Jets’ few bright spots in their otherwise bleak 2021 season. He has 24 receptions for 349 yards and four touchdowns through his first six starts as a Jet.

Mike White is slated to start at quarterback for the Jets this coming Sunday in place of Wilson. Davis would have been an ideal security blanket to help him when the pressure is on.

Saleh said it's not looking good for Corey Davis (hip) to play Sunday. He was injured in practice yesterday. — Brian Costello (@BrianCoz) October 29, 2021

The New York Jets once again have the worst offense in the NFL by a wide margin. They have yet to score a single point in the first quarter and are the NFL’s lowest-scoring team with just 80 points on the season.

Meanwhile, the Cincinnati Bengals have a top 10 defense and just held the vaunted Baltimore Ravens offense to 17 points. The Jets will probably be lucky if they can even get into Bengals territory given how atrocious they are across the board.

New York are 11-point home underdogs this Sunday. But after the injury to Corey Davis, even that seems like an easy cover for the Bengals.

The game will be played at 1 p.m. EST and will air on CBS.