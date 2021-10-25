Jets Reportedly Lose Key Contributor To Season-Ending Injury

Despite how terrible they’ve been in every facet of football this season, the New York Jets still haven’t hit rock bottom – somehow. And today’s injury news should be a reminder to Jets fans just how much deeper the bottom can be.

According to ESPN NFL insider Adam Schefter, Jets rookie linebacker Jamien Sherwood is now out for the season. He suffered a torn Achilles in yesterday’s blowout loss to the New England Patriots.

Sherwood was a fifth-round pick out of Auburn in the 2021 NFL Draft and earned a spot in the starting lineup. But an injury in Week 1 cost him a chance to play in Week 2.

Sherwood finally returned in Week 3, and has started their last three games. He has 14 tackles in five games this season.

Jets’ rookie LB Jamien Sherwood, who has been a major contributor this season, torn his Achilles and will miss the rest of the season, per source. — Adam Schefter (@AdamSchefter) October 25, 2021

Sunday’s loss to the Patriots was one of the worst the Jets have had all year from an injury standpoint. On top of losing Jamien Sherwood, rookie quarterback Zach Wilson suffered a PCL injury. He’s now out for at least two weeks.

The Jets may not have the worst record in the NFL thanks to their 1-5 record, but there’s a very strong case to be made that they’re the worst team in the league. Their offense ranks dead last in scoring, averaging just 13 points a game.

The defense isn’t much better, ranking in the bottom quarter of the league.

2021 was supposed to be a rebuilding year for the Jets. But it’s hard to build anything with so many key young players getting hurt.