Jets Reportedly Make Decision On Denzel Mims' Trade Request

EAST RUTHERFORD, NEW JERSEY - NOVEMBER 29: Denzel Mims #11 of the New York Jets runs for a first down against the Miami Dolphins at MetLife Stadium on November 29, 2020 in East Rutherford, New Jersey. (Photo by Elsa/Getty Images)

New York Jets wide receiver Denzel Mims informed the team on Thursday that he wants to be traded. His agent, Ron Slavin, has already released a statement on this matter.

"We feel at this point a trade is our only option since the Jets have repeatedly told us they will not be releasing him," Slavin said. "Joe Douglas has always done right by Denzel and we trust that he will make every effort to find him a new home where he can be a contributor."

So, how will the Jets handle Mims' trade request? According to Connor Hughes of SNY, the team plans on granting the disgruntled wideout's request.

However, the Jets won't just trade Mims for the sake of granting his wish. They'd like to get "equal value" in return for him.

Mims was selected by the Jets in the second round of the 2020 NFL Draft. As a rookie, he had 23 receptions for 357 yards.

In 2021, Mims' production took a hit. The Baylor product had just eight catches for 133 yards.

With Elijah Moore, Corey Davis, Garrett Wilson and Braxton Berrios all listed above Mims on the depth chart, it makes sense for the Jets to explore a trade before the start of the regular season.