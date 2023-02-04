Jets Reportedly Make Decision On Zach Wilson For 2023 Season

ORCHARD PARK, NEW YORK - JANUARY 09: Zach Wilson #2 of the New York Jets warms up prior to a game against the Buffalo Bills at Highmark Stadium on January 09, 2022 in Orchard Park, New York. (Photo by Timothy T Ludwig/Getty Images) Timothy T Ludwig/Getty Images

Zach Wilson's second season with the Jets was an utter nightmare. Not only did he lose his confidence, he lost his teammates' trust.

Wilson completed just 54.5 percent of his passes for 1,688 yards with six touchdowns and seven interceptions. Mike White was undoubtedly the better quarterback for Robert Saleh's squad.

Despite how poorly things went for Wilson this past season, Jeff Howe of The Athletic said the Jets don't plan on trading the former No. 2 pick.

"As for Zach Wilson, the Jets don't intend to trade their 2021 first-round pick because there's hope he can develop while learning more in a backup capacity," Howe wrote.

In order for this to happen, the Jets would need to acquire a veteran signal-caller in the offseason.

Howe mentioned Derek Carr, Jimmy Garoppolo and Aaron Rodgers as potential options for the Jets.

Wilson has the potential to be a star quarterback, but it seems like the game is moving too fast for him right now.

Maybe, just maybe, Wilson can revitalize his career by learning from a quarterback like Carr or Rodgers.