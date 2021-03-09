The New York Jets have clearly liked what they’ve seen from safety Marcus Maye during his tenure with the team.

So much so, in fact, that the organization franchise tagged Maye on Monday, ensuring he stays in the Big Apple for at least one more year.

Maye was a breakout star for the Jets last season, totaling 88 tackles, two picks and two sacks. He was voted team MVP by his teammates for his contributions in 2020.

The veteran safety was set to become an unrestricted free agent this off-season, but the Jets are going in a different direction. The organization franchise tagged Maye on Monday, per ESPN’s Adam Schefter. Doing so allows the organization to work out a longterm deal with the star safety ahead of the 2021 season.

If the two sides fail to come to a long-term agreement, Maye will play on the franchise tag during the 2021 season. The two sides would then undergo contract negotiations once again during the 2022 off-season, if that’s the route New York would want to take.

The franchise tag deadline is tomorrow, Mar. 9, meaning the Jets and Marcus Maye failed to agree to a new contract. They’ll now have until mid-July to work something out for the long-term.

On a roster needing as much talent as it can get its hands on, bringing Maye back for another year was essential. Though he turns 28 this year, the Jets safety played at a peak level in 2020. As long as he continues to play at a high level, age shouldn’t be too big of a concern just yet.

Maye will be a member of the Jets’ secondary when they begin their season later this fall.