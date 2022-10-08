Jets Reportedly Make Roster Decision On Pro Bowl Offensive Lineman

ATLANTA, GA - AUGUST 15: A New York Jets helmet sits on an equipment case during the second half of an NFL preseason game against the Atlanta Falcons at Mercedes-Benz Stadium on August 15, 2019 in Atlanta, Georgia. (Photo by Todd Kirkland/Getty Images)

The New York Jets are expected to receive a major boost to their offensive line for this Sunday's game against the Miami Dolphins.

According to ESPN insider Jeremy Fowler, the Jets are activating offensive tackle Duane Brown off injured reserve.

Brown was placed on injured reserve right before the 2022 season opener due to a shoulder injury.

The timing of Brown's return is ideal for the Jets. Last week, they lost rookie right tackle Max Mitchell to a knee injury.

New York needs Brown to make an impact this Sunday against Miami.

Brown, 37, signed with the Jets after Mekhi Becton went down with a season-ending knee injury in training camp.

Over the course of Brown's career, he has earned Pro Bowl honors five times. He's undoubtedly one of the best offensive tackles of his generation.

The Jets are hopeful that Brown still has some gas left in the tank.