Jets Reportedly Making Progress With Veteran Free Agent

The New York Jets could make a major addition to their offensive line before training camp starts next month.

According to ESPN insider Jeremy Fowler, the Jets are making progress in their negotiations with veteran offensive tackle Morgan Moses.

“The Jets and OT Morgan Moses are making progress on a potential multi-year deal, per source,” Fowler tweeted. “Nothing done but Jets considered favorite and have made a compelling push to sign the seven-year veteran. Other teams have been involved, too.”

Washington released Moses earlier this year due to his cap number. He’s still a very serviceable player and has proven that he’s durable. As a matter of fact, he has started every game for the Washington Football Team since the 2015 season

A deal isn’t imminent yet, but Jets head coach Robert Saleh hasn’t shied away from sharing his thoughts on Moses.

“Morgan is a fantastic player. He’s played at a very high level,” Saleh said. “We’re not going to shy away from adding good football players.”

If the price is right, it would make a lot of sense for the Jets to sign Moses. Not only would he bring his leadership skills to a young locker room, he could potentially fill in for Mehki Becton if he misses additional time due to plantar fasciitis.