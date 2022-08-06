Jets Reportedly Meeting With 5-Time Pro Bowl Offensive Lineman

EAST RUTHERFORD, NEW JERSEY - AUGUST 08: General view of helmets of the New York Jets during the Preseason game against the New York Giants at MetLife Stadium on August 08, 2019 in East Rutherford, New Jersey. (Photo by Al Pereira/Getty Images)

The New York Jets could make a notable signing right before their first preseason game.

According to Aaron Wilson of Pro Football Network, the Jets are bringing in Pro Bowl offensive lineman Duane Brown for a visit.

Brown, 36, started his career with the Houston Texans. He spent roughly a decade with the team before being traded to the Seattle Seahawks.

Despite his age, Brown remains an impact player. In fact, he earned Pro Bowl honors during the 2021 season.

The Jets' interest in Brown makes a lot of sense. It was recently reported that former first-round pick Mekhi Becton is dealing with discomfort in his knee.

If Becton is banged up, the Jets would be wise to have an insurance policy.

It's important to note that Brown could potentially face discipline from the NFL this year. Back in July, he was arrested at Los Angeles International Airport for allegedly possessing a concealed weapon.

Only time will tell if the Jets can strike a deal with Brown for this upcoming season.