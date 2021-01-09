The Jets are taking their time with hiring a new head coach, but the leading candidates are obvious.

New York has reportedly already interviewed top NFL assistants like Joe Brady and Robert Saleh. Now, the Jets are turning their attention to the collegiate ranks.

A Friday night report said the organization was organizing an interview with Florida head coach Dan Mullen. Fast forward to Saturday afternoon, the Jets are targeting another college football coach.

New York reportedly has major interest in Iowa State’s Matt Campbell. So much so, the Jets are trying to get an interview with the Cyclones’ leader, per CBS Sports.

“While the Jets head coaching search has been focused on current and former NFL coaches thus far, sources said the team remains very high on Iowa State head coach Matt Campbell, with Campbell expected to speak to team officials as part of this process,” writes Jason La Canfora of CBS Sports.

It’s only a matter of time before Matt Campbell heads to the NFL or takes a top-tier college football coaching gig. The Jets would be wise to get out in front of the crowd and set up an interview with Campbell.

Campbell just recently led Iowa State to the Big 12 Championship before falling to the Oklahoma Sooners. The Cylones then went on to stomp the Oregon Ducks in the Fiesta Bowl. It was the best season in Iowa State history.

On the Jets’ long list of candidates, Campbell is starting to emerge towards the top. We’ll see if the Jets have what it takes to pull the Iowa State head coach out of Ames.