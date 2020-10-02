The Spun

Adam Gase and the New York Jets were embarrassed – again – in primetime, losing 37-28 to the Denver Broncos and third-stringer Brett Rypien on Thursday Night Football.

So will the Jets be parting ways with their embattled head coach after yet another humiliating loss? The short answer is a resounding “no.”

According to Connor Hughes of The Athletic, Adam Gase will remain the head coach of the Jets. Per the report, Gase’s job was always going to be safe, regardless of the outcome of last night’s game.

Hughes explained that the Jets brass are reluctant to fire Gase at all out of fear that getting rid of him will hinder QB Sam Darnold’s development. There are also rumors that the Jets owner doesn’t want to pay Gase the remainder of his contract to not coach the team.

Given what we’ve seen out of Darnold these past few weeks, it looks like Darnold is already on the downswing anyway. He’s on pace for career lows in passing yards and touchdowns, while his turnovers are up.

At this point, keeping Gase is pretty indefensible. Despite the litany of injuries, the offensive play-calling from an alleged offensive guru is terrible. The team scored only one touchdown on offense in the loss to Denver.

The defense plays with no discipline and committed six personal fouls yesterday. They made first-time starter Brett Rypien look like Brett Favre with all of the deep bombs they allowed.

His decision to put an injured Mekhi Becton into the lineup yesterday got him pilloried for playing a clearly-hurt player.

Things in New York are obviously going to get worse before they get better. 0-16 is legitimately on the table.

But by all accounts, Adam Gase will be the man in charge every step of the way.


