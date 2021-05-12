On Wednesday afternoon, the New York Jets brought in a veteran wide receiver for a workout with the new coaching staff.

According to a report from NFL Network insider Ian Rapoport, free agent wide receiver Tavon Austin worked out for the Jets today. He said the workout “sounded like it went well.”

Here’s the news from Rapoport.

The #Jets worked out veteran FA WR Tavon Austin today, source said, and sounded like it went well. Austin spent time with the #49ers and #Packers last year. — Ian Rapoport (@RapSheet) May 12, 2021

Late in the 2020 season, Austin signed with the Green Bay Packers.

The signing came after he was released by the San Francisco 49ers after being placed on injured reserve. Quarterback Aaron Rodgers seemed pleased to have him on board.

“I think the best thing you can do for any player is give him a role he can embrace,” Rodgers said at the time. “If we can find a role for Tavon, whether it’s returning or doing some fly-motion stuff and finding ways to get him the ball in space, I think it’ll be a great thing.”

Unfortunately, the Packers failed to get Austin involved very much at all. After just a few weeks with the team, Austin’s career with the Packers came to a swift end.

Now he has the chance to find a new role in a new offense. The Jets employ a similar offense to those in Green Bay and San Francisco – where Austin played last year.

He could provide another key weapon for rookie quarterback Zach Wilson.