Manish Mehta has been on the Jets beat for the New York Daily Sports for 10 years, that is until just recently. He’s been “removed” from the Jets beat, as of Thursday afternoon.

Jets fans having been asking for Mehta to be removed from the beat for some time now. If there’s anything those same fans dislike more than the actual Jets, it’s Mehta.

It was only a matter of time before the New York Daily Sports moved on from the longtime beat reporter. It appears the publication finally did so on Thursday.

Manish Mehta has been removed from the New York Jets beat. Coverage of the team will continue uninterrupted. — NY Daily News Sports (@NYDNSports) December 10, 2020

One of the biggest complaints fans had about Mehta were his “click-bait” articles and lack of professionalism on the job. It’s safe to say Jets fans aren’t disappointed by the New York Daily Sports’ decision.

Jets finally get a win this year. https://t.co/2CJWhLJ2qE — Benjamin Allbright (@AllbrightNFL) December 10, 2020

Manish Mehta lost his job before Adam Gase. What a world. — Joe (@JoeRiveraSN) December 10, 2020

If you told me Manish Mehta would be fired before Adam Gase.. eh, I’d probably believe you. #TakeFlight — Danny Bags (@DannyBagsZ) December 10, 2020

For those wondering what Manish Mehta will do next, we have no clue. It appears Mehta has left Twitter for good as fans can’t seem to find him on the social-media platform anymore.

Manish Mehta has left the chat #jets pic.twitter.com/My5f5CbpuS — Alex Kantrowitz (@Kantrowitz) December 10, 2020

This most likely won’t be the last of personnel changes surrounding the Jets this year.

New York said goodbye to defensive coordinator Gregg Williams last week following the Jets’ collapse against the Las Vegas Raiders. On one of the final plays of the game, Williams called an eight-man blitz, allowing the Raiders to take advantage of the opportunity and score the game-winning touchdown with just seconds left.

Williams is now gone. So is Manish Mehta. The next conceivable step is moving on from Adam Gase.