Jets Reporter Has Been Removed From The Team’s Beat

General shot of the new Jets helmets at MetLife Stadium.EAST RUTHERFORD, NEW JERSEY - AUGUST 08: General view of helmets of the New York Jets during the Preseason game against the New York Giants at MetLife Stadium on August 08, 2019 in East Rutherford, New Jersey. (Photo by Al Pereira/Getty Images)

Manish Mehta has been on the Jets beat for the New York Daily Sports for 10 years, that is until just recently. He’s been “removed” from the Jets beat, as of Thursday afternoon.

Jets fans having been asking for Mehta to be removed from the beat for some time now. If there’s anything those same fans dislike more than the actual Jets, it’s Mehta.

It was only a matter of time before the New York Daily Sports moved on from the longtime beat reporter. It appears the publication finally did so on Thursday.

One of the biggest complaints fans had about Mehta were his “click-bait” articles and lack of professionalism on the job. It’s safe to say Jets fans aren’t disappointed by the New York Daily Sports’ decision.

For those wondering what Manish Mehta will do next, we have no clue. It appears Mehta has left Twitter for good as fans can’t seem to find him on the social-media platform anymore.

This most likely won’t be the last of personnel changes surrounding the Jets this year.

New York said goodbye to defensive coordinator Gregg Williams last week following the Jets’ collapse against the Las Vegas Raiders. On one of the final plays of the game, Williams called an eight-man blitz, allowing the Raiders to take advantage of the opportunity and score the game-winning touchdown with just seconds left.

Williams is now gone. So is Manish Mehta. The next conceivable step is moving on from Adam Gase.


