The Spun

What's trending in the sports world today.

»

Jets Safety Has Brutally Honest Comment On Shocking Loss

Jets safety Marcus Maye breaks up a pass intended for a Raiders receiver.EAST RUTHERFORD, NEW JERSEY - DECEMBER 06: Marcus Maye #20 of the New York Jets breaks up a pass to Nelson Agholor #15 of the Las Vegas Raiders during the second half at MetLife Stadium on December 06, 2020 in East Rutherford, New Jersey. (Photo by Al Bello/Getty Images)

It wasn’t just analysts and fans who were questioning the Jets’ defensive strategy on the Raiders’ game-winning touchdown pass. New York safety Marcus Maye was confused as well.

Leading 28-24 with 13 seconds remaining and the Raiders out of timeouts, the situation screamed for the Jets to play it safe. Instead, defensive coordinator Gregg Williams ran Cover 0 and rushed seven.

With no safety help over the top, Las Vegas speedster Henry Ruggs III beat Lamar Jackson down the left sideline for a relatively easy 46-yard touchdown. The play locked up a 31-28 win for the visitors.

After the game, Maye pulled no punches when asked about the play call, saying there should have been a better one in that situation.

It wasn’t just Maye who didn’t seem happy. Jets quarterback Sam Darnold didn’t exactly have Williams’ back when asked about the play call.

Because of how inexplicable the decision to rush seven with no safety help seemed, there were a few analysts and observers who legitimately asked if Williams tried to throw the game and help the 0-12 Jets stay in the driver’s seat for the No. 1 overall pick (and Trevor Lawrence).

However, that seems unlikely. Williams isn’t going to be back in New York next year anyway. It is more likely that he just got foolishly overaggressive, which is something he’s been known to do throughout his career.


About Matt Hladik

Matt is an Editor at The Spun Media.