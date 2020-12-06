Jets Safety Has Brutally Honest Comment On Shocking Loss

It wasn’t just analysts and fans who were questioning the Jets’ defensive strategy on the Raiders’ game-winning touchdown pass. New York safety Marcus Maye was confused as well.

Leading 28-24 with 13 seconds remaining and the Raiders out of timeouts, the situation screamed for the Jets to play it safe. Instead, defensive coordinator Gregg Williams ran Cover 0 and rushed seven.

With no safety help over the top, Las Vegas speedster Henry Ruggs III beat Lamar Jackson down the left sideline for a relatively easy 46-yard touchdown. The play locked up a 31-28 win for the visitors.

After the game, Maye pulled no punches when asked about the play call, saying there should have been a better one in that situation.

“I think we could have been in a better call in that situation” – #Jets safety Marcus Maye Wow. — Connor Hughes (@Connor_J_Hughes) December 6, 2020

It wasn’t just Maye who didn’t seem happy. Jets quarterback Sam Darnold didn’t exactly have Williams’ back when asked about the play call.

Darnold on whether he’s pissed at Gregg Williams for blitzing: “It is what it is.” #Jets — Rich Cimini (@RichCimini) December 6, 2020

Because of how inexplicable the decision to rush seven with no safety help seemed, there were a few analysts and observers who legitimately asked if Williams tried to throw the game and help the 0-12 Jets stay in the driver’s seat for the No. 1 overall pick (and Trevor Lawrence).

However, that seems unlikely. Williams isn’t going to be back in New York next year anyway. It is more likely that he just got foolishly overaggressive, which is something he’s been known to do throughout his career.