Jets Share Wednesday Update On WR Denzel Mims

New York Jets wide receiver Denzel Mims was not targeted in their Sunday win over the Tennessee Titans. But he might have trouble getting any against the Atlanta Falcons this week if he doesn’t come back soon.

Mims was not at Jets practice on Wednesday, which immediately gave fans cause for some concern. But it doesn’t appear to be for anything serious – yet.

According to ESPN Jets insider Rich Cimini, Mims went home with an illness today (not COVID-19 related). Per the report, Mims showed up and attended meetings but said he didn’t feel well and didn’t practice. He is expected back tomorrow.

Mims has seemingly been on the outs with the Jets for the entire season. He has just one target – a 40-yard catch in Week 1 – and was a healthy scratch in Weeks 2 and 3.

Denzel Mims update: Went home with an illness (non-COVID). Showed up, attended meetings, didn't feel well. Didn't practice. Should be back tomorrow. #Jets — Rich Cimini (@RichCimini) October 6, 2021

The New York Jets drafted Denzel Mims in the second round of the 2020 NFL Draft. As a rookie, he looks like he might be a budding star, making 23 receptions for 357 yards in nine games.

But Mims didn’t seem to gel with the new Jets offense. The team has openly complained about Mims’ route-running tree and has him outside the top four on their depth chart.

The Jets need to figure out quickly whether Mims is a part of their future or not. We may find out for certain right around trade deadline time…

Will Denzel Mims make another reception for the Jets this year?