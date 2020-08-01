The NFL has seen a plethora of players opt out of the 2020 season this week due to concerns over COVID-19. On Saturday afternoon, the New York Jets found out that one of their best defensive players will take the voluntary opt-out.

According to ESPN reporter Rich Cimini, Pro Bowl linebacker C.J. Mosley has opted out of the 2020 season due to family health concerns.

Mosley signed a five-year, $85 million deal with the Jets last offseason. Injuries cut his 2019 campaign short, but he showed that he’s an exceptional playmaker on the field when healthy. In his regular-season debut for the Jets, he had intercepted a pass from Bills quarterback Josh Allen and returned it for a touchdown.

New York couldn’t really afford to lose Mosley since he’s clearly the vocal leader on defense. That being said, all 32 teams have to respect any player’s decision to put their family first.

Since the Jets won’t have Mosley this fall, defensive coordinator Gregg Williams will need Avery Williamson to step up.

Williamson had 120 tackles, three sacks and an interception during the 2018 season. He missed all of the 2019 season due to a torn ACL.

The Jets recently traded their best defensive back in Jamal Adams, so losing Mosley stings even more now.

Hopefully for the Jets’ sake, Mosley returns to action in 2021. When he’s on the field, the Alabama product is simply one of the best in the business.