The 2020 NFL season wasn’t very kind to the New York Jets, who opted for a completely new coaching staff and a new quarterback.

So far during the 2021 season, those moves don’t seem to have done much. No. 2 overall pick Zach Wilson has struggled against NFL defenses this year and leads the league with seven interceptions.

Wilson tossed two more interceptions during the team’s game against the Denver Broncos this weekend. That was an improvement over his Week 2 performance against the New England Patriots when he threw four picks.

During his struggles so far this season, Wilson has received plenty of criticism from fans and analysts. Star defensive tackle Quinnen Williams doesn’t want to hear it though.

“We don’t want to hear s***,” Williams said via Jets reporter Brian Costello on Monday afternoon.

Quinnen Williams not happy with the criticism of Zach Wilson and the team: “We don’t want to hear shit.” Said the team can’t listen to the criticism and “people who are saying it don’t play.” — Brian Costello (@BrianCoz) September 27, 2021

Williams went on to say the people criticizing Wilson “don’t play” the game so the team shouldn’t listen to the outside noise.

Of course Williams is doing to defend his quarterback. However, it’s clear Wilson is in over his head at this point of his NFL career. There’s plenty of time for him to figure things out, but right now, the Jets are arguably the worst team in football.

Perhaps that will change as the season rolls along.