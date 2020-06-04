Jets Star Jamal Adams Has Message For QB Jake Fromm

Much like Drew Brees, Jake Fromm apologized for comments made during this period of protests against racial discrimination. But New York Jets star Jamal Adams isn’t buying it from either of them.

Taking to Twitter on Thursday, the outspoken all-world safety dismissed Jake Fromm’s apology. He accused Fromm and Brees both of making “bu*****t a** apologies”

“You and Drew aren’t really sorry,” Adams wrote on Twitter. “Save the bulls*** a** apologies. The truth just came out, and you two aren’t the only ones!”

The response comes following Fromm’s apology for a message conversation where he said “only elite white people” should have guns. Though Fromm clarified what he was trying to say in that message, the damage had already been done.

Yesterday, it was Drew Brees who drew the ire of everyone for his comments on kneeling during the national anthem being akin to disrespecting the American flag.

Save the bullshit ass apologies. The truth just came out, and you two aren’t the only ones! https://t.co/WT2yfzYlan — Jamal Adams (@Prez) June 4, 2020

Adams has remained his usual outspoken self ever since George Floyd’s death at the hands of a police officer kicked off protests across the country.

In the past day alone he’s had strong words for Drew Brees and FOX host Laura Ingraham, who defended Brees’ controversial comments.

Jake Fromm’s Bills and Jamal Adams’ Jets face off in Week 1. Fromm might want to hope that he doesn’t get put in the game while Adams is on the field. He loves to get after a quarterback.