Jets Star LB Has Bold Goal For 2022 Season

EAST RUTHERFORD, NJ - AUGUST 24: Linebacker C.J. Mosley #57 of the New York Jets in action against the New Orleans Saints at MetLife Stadium on August 24, 2019 in East Rutherford, New Jersey. (Photo by Al Pereira/Getty Images)

It has been a while since the New York Jets have made the playoffs. That being said, veteran linebacker C.J. Mosley is hopeful this year's squad can end this drought.

Mosley recently opened up about his expectations for the 2022 season while at his football camp at Theodore High School. He believes it's a "playoffs or bust" type of season for the Jets.

“I’m really expecting playoffs or bust," Mosley said, via AL.com. "Obviously, that’s my goal every year, but I think it’s something that’s a realistic goal for our entire team and our coaches.”

Mosley also addressed the Jets' recent history of constantly missing the playoffs.

“You have guys that have been in the system that are used to hearing that. Even though they come on the field expecting to win, wanting to win, it takes more than one person to change the mindset of an organization or of your teammates," he added. "I feel everyone is more comfortable, mainly because our coaches have been together over time."

Last season, the Jets went 4-13 under Robert Saleh. On the bright side, the front office drastically improved its roster this offseason.

The Jets will kick off the 2022 season at home against the Baltimore Ravens.