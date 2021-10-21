Jets Star Apologized Today For His Offseason Arrest

Earlier this month, news broke that New York Jets safety Marcus Maye was facing charges from a DUI arrest and car crash that occurred in February of this year.

The accident allegedly took place Fort Lauderdale, Florida when Maye crashed into the left rear of another vehicle. Police found Maye unresponsive in his car just north of where the incident occurred, smelled alcohol and saw that Maye’s eyes were bloodshot.

Maye, 28, was charged with driving under the influence and two other misdemeanors.

Maye has been battling an ankle injury that’s sidelined him for the Jets last two games. As a result, he hasn’t addressed the media since news of his offseason incident went public.

On Thursday, he finally did meet with reporters and apologized for the February incident.

“The situation happened, definitely feel sorry for it. I’ll learn from it, own everything, just got to keep going,” Maye said, per SNY Jets.

Marcus Maye apologizes for his February DUI: "The situation happened, definitely feel sorry for it. I'll learn from it, own everything, just got to keep going." pic.twitter.com/MASvk9kOWF — Jets Videos (@snyjets) October 21, 2021

Maye’s arrest wasn’t previously reported by the media until early October and was reportedly not shared with the Jets or the NFL. Failure to disclose an incident of this nature could result in additional discipline from the league in the near future.

Maye will have a Zoom hearing for his February DUI arrest on Oct. 27.

The media session on Thursday was a busy one for Maye who hopes to get back on the field this week against the New England Patriots. However, speculation has started to grow that he’s interested in being traded before the league’s deadline on Nov. 2.

Maye was unable to work out a long term deal with the Jets this offseason, casting doubt on his future with the franchise. He’s played the 2021 season on the franchise tag, which will see him make $10.6 million.

In three games, he’s made 23 total tackles and tallied one sack.