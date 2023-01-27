Jets Star Reacts To Aaron Rodgers Trade Rumors

GREEN BAY, WISCONSIN - OCTOBER 16: Aaron Rodgers #12 of the Green Bay Packers looks to throw during the first quarter of a game against the New York Jets at Lambeau Field on October 16, 2022 in Green Bay, Wisconsin. (Photo by John Fisher/Getty Images) John Fisher/Getty Images

Over the past two weeks, Packers quarterback Aaron Rodgers has been heavily linked to the Jets. Those rumors won't be going away anytime soon, especially since New York hired Nathaniel Hackett as its offensive coordinator.

During an appearance on ESPN Radio this Thursday, Jets rookie cornerback Sauce Gardner shared his thoughts on Rodgers' future.

When asked about the trade rumors surrounding Rodgers and the Jets, Gardner made it known that he'd welcome the former MVP with open arms.

“I mean, you know, I would,” Gardner said, via ProFootballTalk. “I wouldn’t mind that. I just want what’s best for the offense. But, at the same time, I just got to focus on my job and focus on what we’ve got going on on the defensive side.”

Earlier this week, ESPN's Adam Schefter said the Packers will explore the idea of trading Rodgers to an AFC team.

It was then reported by Peter King that Jets owner Woody Johnson would "happily" pay a steep price to acquire Rodgers.

The Jets have a championship-caliber defense in place. All they need is a quarterback capable of running Hackett's offense.

Do you think Aaron Rodgers will end up on the Jets this offseason?