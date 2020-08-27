NFL Team’s Starters Reportedly Looked ‘Terrible’ In Scrimmage

An NFL team’s starters reportedly looked “terrible” in a recent scrimmage.

The New York Post is reporting that the New York Jets starters looked awful in a recent scrimmage and concerns are growing.

“It was an ugly intrasquad scrimmage in Florham Park as the first-team offense was shut out and had three turnovers and the starting defense gave up 20 points to the second-team offense. With a game that counts coming two weeks from Sunday in Buffalo, the Jets are running out of time to figure things out,” the New York Post wrote.

The Jets enter the 2020 season with playoff expectations. New York played well toward the end of the 2019 season following Sam Darnold’s return.

It’s just one scrimmage, but the Jets will need to improve moving forward.

Head coach Adam Gase admitted that the sense of urgency needs to improve.

“That date is not moving, and we’ve only got so many practices,” Gase said. “Whatever the sense of urgency was, you’ve just got to keep increasing it, and you have to understand that that window is going to close quick and we have to do everything we can to prepare ourselves.”

New York is scheduled to open the 2020 season on Sunday, Sept. 13 against the Buffalo Bills.

Kickoff is scheduled for 1 p.m. E.T. on CBS.