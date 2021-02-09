Report: The Jets Have 2 Top Targets In Free Agency

The New York Jets will go back to the drawing board this offseason as they attempt to rebound from a 2-14 campaign in 2020. With Robert Saleh set to take over the head coaching duties, the AFC East competitors can turn their focus toward boosting their roster.

According to ESPN NFL reporter Jeremy Fowler, the Jets will target two wide receivers this spring. Both Pittsburgh Steelers‘ wideout JuJu Smith-Schuster and Houston Texans‘ deep-threat Will Fuller will be on New York’s wish-list in free agency.

The Jets are sorely in need of receiving options to improve upon their 31st ranked pass offense in 2020. 27-year-old Jamison Crowder led the team with 699 receiving yards despite playing in just 12 games and making seven starts.

In either Smith-Schuster or Fuller, the Jets would acquire a proven wideout capable of become a primary option for whoever lines up under center for New York in 2021.

Patrick Peterson to Raiders We propose 50 free agency fits, including intel from around the league on the top players available. https://t.co/rwA3LDHr1v — Jeremy Fowler (@JFowlerESPN) February 9, 2021

Smith-Schuster saw a slight rebound in production this season, following a lackluster and injury-ridden 2019. The 24-year-old Steelers wideout caught 97 passes for 831 yards and nine touchdowns in 2020, helping boost Pittsburgh to a 12-4 record. Still, Smith-Schuster can’t seem to re-create his Pro Bowl-caliber sophomore season. A change of scenery might bode well for the youngster, especially if he can be the lead option on the Jets.

Fuller pieced together the best season of his five-year career in 2020. Alongside Deshaun Watson, the Texans 26-year-old recorded career-highs in receptions (53), yards (831) and touchdowns (8). However, similar to his star quarterback, Fuller has grown frustrated with the front office in Houston. The five-year vet also has a troublesome injury history, meaning that it might be in the best interest for the Texans to let him walk in free agency.

The actual success of Smith-Schuster or Fuller will be largely dependent on who plays the quarterback for New York next season. Over the next few weeks, the Jets should get a clearer picture of exactly what they need for 2021.

