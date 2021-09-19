The strange case of New York Jets wide receiver Denzel Mims took another turn on Sunday. The second-year pro is reportedly inactive for today’s game.

Mims has seemingly been in the doghouse of the Jets’ new coaching staff for a while. He only played three snaps in the team’s season opener last weekend, though he did haul in a 40-yard reception on one of those plays.

In the days leading up to today’s game, longtime Jets beat reporter Rich Cimini described the situation with Mims as “dicey,” likely because of his inability to handle constructive criticism back in training camp.

“There were six or seven plays in training camp where he ran the wrong route,” Cimini said, via Gang Green Nation. “It wasn’t dramatically wrong, not a total bust, but slight imperfections in his route running that caused the coaching staff to get on him. I don’t think he handled it well and he feels like he is being penalized for mistakes that some of the other receivers are making as well.”

Now, Mims is inactive for today’s game against the New England Patriots, even though beat writer Connor Hughes says he reportedly had a strong week of practice on the scout team.

WR Denzel Mims and WR Jamison Crowder are OUT for the Jets today. Crowder, presumably, is still recovering from COVID. Mims’ absence remains a mystery. pic.twitter.com/ITjnRqwY1w — Ralph Vacchiano (@RVacchianoSNY) September 19, 2021

Denzel Mims is inactive today, a source confirms. Had a great week of practice working with the scout team. “Destroyed” the starting unit, one source said. Still out. — Connor Hughes (@Connor_J_Hughes) September 19, 2021

The Jets do have some talent at wide receiver, led by free agent signing Corey Davis and 2021 second-round pick Elijah Moore. The staff also seems to trust veteran slot receiver Braxton Berrios.

Still, Mims was a second-round pick in 2020. He was chosen with the expectation that he’d have a major impact. Thus far in his career, he has not.

Last year, injuries hampered the former Baylor star. This season, he seems to have fallen out of favor with the staff and can’t work his way out of the situation.