Jets Wide Receiver Has Reportedly Requested A Trade

HOUSTON, TEXAS - NOVEMBER 28: Elijah Moore #8 of the New York Jets runs the ball against the Houston Texans during an NFL game at NRG Stadium on November 28, 2021 in Houston, Texas. (Photo by Cooper Neill/Getty Images) Cooper Neill/Getty Images

The New York Jets are doing quite well for themselves this season, jumping out to a 4-2 record. However, some trouble could be on the way.

According to NFL Network's Ian Rapoport, wide receiver Elijah Moore has asked for a trade.

Moore, a second-round pick from the 2021 draft, is reportedly frustrated with his role. That's why he wants out of New York.

The Jets, however, have no plans to trade Moore. In fact, he was given a personal day from head coach Robert Saleh.

As a rookie, Moore had 43 catches for 538 yards and five touchdowns. So far this season, the Ole Miss product has 16 receptions for 203 yards.

Jets quarterback Zach Wilson was asked about Moore's frustration this Thursday.

"It’s not a thing where I’m trying to avoid him," Wilson said. "He’s a great player, I’m just going thru my progressions. …I love him and I hope he understands that he’s special to our team."

The Jets will face the Broncos this weekend in the Mile High City. It'll be fascinating to see what kind of role Moore has in that game.