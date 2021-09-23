Jets Wide Receiver Seems Unlikely To Play Sunday

New York Jets wide receiver Jamison Crowder has yet to play this season, and reports indicate he probably won’t make his debut this week.

Crowder, who missed Week 1 while on the Reserve/COVID-19 list and didn’t play in Week 2 as he deals with a groin issue, did not practice on Wednesday. When today’s session began, he was in the rehab area, according to beat writer DJ Bien-Aime.

There’s a chance Crowder could get some work in tomorrow, but right now, it’s not looking great for him being on the field Sunday against the Denver Broncos.

Jamison Crowder is in the rehab area the trainers area. Crowder didn’t practice yesterday. Doubt he plays this week. — DJ Bien-Aime (@Djbienaime) September 23, 2021

Crowder has been a reliable target for Jets quarterbacks over the last two seasons, catching 137 passes for 1,532 yards and 12 touchdowns in 28 games. Braxton Berrios has stepped up in Crowder’s absence the last two weeks and currently leads the Jets in receptions (12) and receiving yards (124).

High-profile free agent signing Corey Davis caught two touchdown passes in Week 1. He and Berrios will lead the Jets’ wide receiving corps into Week 3 with support from veteran Keelan Cole and 2021 second-round pick Elijah Moore.

The Jets and Broncos will kick off at 4:05 p.m. ET on Sunday.