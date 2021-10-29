On Tuesday, the New York Jets sent a conditional sixth-round draft pick to the Philadelphia Eagles in exchange for veteran quarterback Joe Flacco. It’ll mark his second stint with the Jets.

Flacco might not be active this Sunday for the Jets, but the fans in New York just got a first look at the former Super Bowl MVP. Earlier today, SNY released a video of Flacco warming up at the Jets’ facility.

It didn’t take New York fans very long to realize Flacco is wearing a different jersey number this season.

Last season, Flacco wore No. 5 on the Jets. This time around, he’s going with No. 19 since his original number currently belongs to Mike White.

The Jets acquired Flacco shortly after rookie quarterback Zach Wilson went down with a right knee injury.

Flacco will most likely be the backup quarterback for New York during Wilson’s absence. However, Jets head coach Robert Saleh hinted at Josh Johnson being the No. 2 quarterback for this Sunday’s game against the Cincinnati Bengals.

“Josh will be up this week and he’ll be ready to go if he has to step in,” Saleh said, via the New York Post. “I feel like we’re in a good situation. Getting Flacco, we have good stability in the quarterback room. Now we just got to go play.”

If Flacco can replicate his numbers from last season, the Jets should feel comfortable with their quarterback room. In 2020, Flacco had 864 passing yards, six touchdowns and three interceptions in four starts.