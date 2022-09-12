Joe Flacco Likely To Start This Week: NFL World Reacts

EAST RUTHERFORD, NEW JERSEY - NOVEMBER 21: Joe Flacco #19 of the New York Jets looks to pass during the first quarter in the game against the Miami Dolphins at MetLife Stadium on November 21, 2021 in East Rutherford, New Jersey. (Photo by Sarah Stier/Getty Images)

Veteran backup Joe Flacco started at quarterback for the New York Jets on Sunday. It looks like he will do the same next week.

Flacco is filling in for the injured Zach Wilson, who will miss at least the first three games of the season. Jets head coach Robert Saleh said on Monday that it will "more than likely" be Flacco starting against the Cleveland Browns in Week 2, as opposed to Mike White.

Flacco threw for 307 yards and a touchdown in yesterday's loss to the Baltimore Ravens, but he was also sacked three times and intercepted once. A lot of Flacco's production also came in garbage time.

Some fans, like College GameDay's Chris Fallica, don't seem to understand why Saleh would not turn to White over Flacco, at least for the next couple of games.

"I almost get there's a sense of fear that White goes out and plays well and makes it difficult to sit him when Wilson is healthy," Fallica said. "Playing Flacco is organizational malpractice right now. Does nothing to help them long term."

However, ESPN Radio producer Evan Wilner isn't so sure that Saleh won't be starting White on Sunday, given his recent penchant for walking back his comments.

Elsewhere, longtime WFAN radio personality and diehard Jets fan Joe Benigno has also made it clear he wants to see White play over Flacco.

Jets fans in general are not in a good place right now thanks to this news.

Flacco and Gang Green will try to avoid starting 0-2 against the Browns this Sunday.