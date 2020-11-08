Joe Flacco Reacts To Playing The Patriots Without Tom Brady

Joe Flacco looks poised to make another NFL start on Monday in place of the Jets’ injured starter Sam Darnold. But the veteran quarterback will have his work cut out for him against a crafty Bill Belichick-led Patriots defense.

Monday’s game will mark Flacco’s tenth appearance against New England over the course of his 13-year career, but there’s another milestone that the veteran will check off on Monday night. The game will mark the first time that the 35-year-old quarterback has played the Patriots without going up against Tom Brady.

In an interview on Saturday, Flacco told the New York Post that the game will definitely feel different without playing against his old foe.

“I think it’s more strange to see Tom probably in a different uniform than it is to see them without him,” Flacco said. “But yeah, for sure, it’s definitely something that we’ve all been used to, and really, it kind of seems like my whole life, that’s how it’s been. It’s definitely a little different.”

Flacco’s rivalry with Brady hasn’t exactly been even over the last decade. The former Ravens quarterback went 3-6 against the Patriots great from 2009 to 2016. Still, the two quarterbacks played in some memorable postseason games in the early 2010’s, with both teams winning Super Bowls during that span.

Both quarterbacks have since switched teams with Flacco ending up in New York and Brady heading to Tampa Bay.

Although the Patriots have dominated the Jets over the last decade, Monday’s game will look a little different. New York comes into the game with a back-up quarterback in Flacco and an 0-8 record as they look for their first win. New England’s start is almost more shocking, as the league’s most successful team over the last 15 years is 2-5 through seven games.

The Patriots and Jets will be on Monday Night Football at 8:20 p.m. ET on ESPN.