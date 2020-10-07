Joe Flacco Reacts To Starting For The Jets This Weekend

Former Super Bowl MVP Joe Flacco has a big opportunity this weekend. With the injury to starter Sam Darnold sustained against the Denver Broncos last weekend, Flacco will start for the New York Jets on Sunday against the Arizona Cardinals.

Darnold hurt his shoulder during the Week 4 game. He wound up returning to the game, a 37-28 loss last Thursday, but the injury remains an issue as we enter Week 5. Now, Flacco gets his first start since last season, when he played for the Broncos.

Flacco made eight starts for the team, before getting injured and giving way to rookie Drew Lock. In 2018, his final year with the Baltimore Ravens, he had a similar situation, when Lamar Jackson took over as starter after nine games and led Baltimore to the playoffs. He sees Sunday’s game as an opportunity to prove that he can still be a starter in the NFL.

“I think I’d be lying if I were to deny that. I want to play quarterback in this league,” when asked if he saw this weekend as a potential showcase to other NFL teams. “There’s definitely some truth to that right there.”

"I think I'd be lying if I were to deny that. I want to play quarterback in this league." – Joe Flacco on if he views this week as an opportunity to showcase that he can still be a starting QB in the NFL pic.twitter.com/Mmt2XjCPCd — Jets Videos (@snyjets) October 7, 2020

“Just like I was talking about before, you don’t want to overdo it in your head and give yourself situations where you’re going to go out there and do more than you should do,” Joe Flacco continued.

“I feel like I do,” the veteran quarterback said, when asked if he thinks he has a lot left as an NFL QB. “I’m sure people have opinions on these things, but I’m excited to go out there and play football. I think I have a lot left.”

At 35, Flacco is one of the more experienced backups in the NFL. If he proves he can still sling it and step in to lead an offense, he could have a few more years ahead of him, even if he’s not going to be a team’s franchise quarterback again like he was in Baltimore for most of 11 seasons.

The New York Jets and Arizona Cardinals kick off at Metlife Stadium at 1 p.m. ET.