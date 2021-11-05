Joe Namath Has 1 Suggestion For The New York Jets Tonight

On Thursday afternoon, the New York Jets traveled to Indianapolis for a contest against the Colts.

Before the game kicked off, the Jets revealed their latest uniform combination: green helmets, white jerseys and black pants. The initial reaction from fans around the NFL world was speculative at best.

During the first half of play, the Colts had their way with the Jets defense to the tune of 28 first half points. After taking a 28-10 lead in the locker room, former Jets star quarterback Joe Namath had a suggestion for how his team could get back into the game.

Just change the uniform.

“I mean, not for nothin’…but…if it’s legal, maybe should change our pants at halftime,” Namath said on Thursday night.

Unfortunately for Namath and the rest of the Jets fans out there, that’s not a simple switch. Instead, New York rolled out onto the field in the same uniforms and watched the Colts cruise down the field on their first series of the second half.

The Jets had a nice goal line stand, though, and held the Colts without any points on the drive.

Perhaps the New York offense can get something going and get the Jets back in the game.