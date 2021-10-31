Joe Namath Reacts To Jets’ Surprising Win On Sunday

The New York Jets shocked the Cincinnati Bengals on Sunday afternoon to pick up their second win of the year, impressing former franchise quarterback Joe Namath.

Mike White, playing in place of the injured Zach Wilson proved to be the star of the afternoon in the 34-31 upset. The former fifth-round pick dazzled in his first career start completing 37-of-45 passes for 403 yards, three touchdowns and two interceptions.

White led the offense to a season-high 34 points and caught the attention of Namath with his performance. The Jets legend took to Twitter to compliment the team’s performance as a whole and celebrate with the rest of the organization’s rabid fanbase.

“I’m only guessing, but we may see LaFleur up in the booth more often. His play calling, particularly in the first half, had the Cincinnati defense off balance,” Namath wrote on Twitter. “What a game! Jets Nation you deserve this win!”

Although the Jets’ showing this season hasn’t been what many hoped, they now have wins over the Bengals and the Tennessee Titans on their resume. Both of those performances are something the organization can be pleased with in this development year.

White was the biggest winner of the afternoon as head coach Robert Saleh already named him the starter for the Jets upcoming Thursday night against the Indianapolis Colts. With the rookie Wilson still out, the former Western Kentucky quarterback will get a chance to make his second professional start in primetime.

If White can have another strong outing, he might get a shoutout of his own from Namath next week.