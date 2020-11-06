Joe Namath Reacts To Idea Of Trevor Lawrence Forcing Trade From Jets

Hall-of-Fame quarterback Joe Namath became the latest person to weigh in on a potential Trevor Lawrence and New York Jets pairing.

For the former Jets great, nothing is off the table for the current Clemson quarterback. Even potentially forcing a trade.

In a phone interview with ESPN on Friday, Namath acknowledged that he didn’t know Lawrence’s mindset or situation, but that anything could happen in the upcoming 2021 NFL Draft.

“Anything could happen in this world, damn near anything — except for the Jets maybe making the playoffs this year,” Namath said. “It’s happened before, so why would it shock anybody?”

Joe Namath speculating about what Trevor Lawrence might do if drafted by the New York Jets is the top story on ESPN right now. https://t.co/QRIMgIv41d — Kip Hill (@kiphillreporter) November 6, 2020

Namath continued and brought up what happened with Eli Manning and the Chargers, when the team was still in San Diego in 2004. The retired quarterback expressed his desire to not play for the organization that drafted him and he seemingly forced his way to the Giants.

Namath brought that story up to ESPN to show that if Lawrence wanted to get out, there is a fairly famous precedent.

“Thinking back to the Manning family and Eli Manning and San Diego, there are some people that may not want to go [to a certain team] for whatever reason,” Namath said.

Still, “Broadway Joe” thinks the Jets would love to take Lawrence if he’s available when they’re on the clock.

“But If Trevor Lawrence is available, I think the upside is tremendous there. Also, I think the upside with Sam [Darnold] is positive, but you’re not going to keep both of them. You’re not going to take a quarterback No. 1 without getting a couple of high draft choices … for Sam. It depends on what the powers that be want to do.” For now, fans will have to just keep speculating about what the Clemson junior might do right up until he’s actually drafted.