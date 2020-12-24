Joe Namath Sums Up His Thoughts On Clemson QB Trevor Lawrence

Over the weekend, the New York Jets found their first win of the season, taking down the Los Angeles Rams.

Generally, fans would be excited about their team winning a game. However, Jets fans were furious with the franchise after Sunday’s win took New York out of the No. 1 pick in the upcoming NFL draft.

Jets fans weren’t the only ones upset with the win. Former Jets star quarterback Joe Namath was kind to Sam Darnold, but made it clear he’d rather have Clemson quarterback Trevor Lawrence under center.

“I’m not trying to talk down about Sam Darnold. He’s going to be in the league 15-20 years. Who knows? He’s a good player,” Namath said. “But this guy from Clemson, Lawrence, he’s special.

Here’s more, via JetsWire:

“He’s very special. I think I saw him out-run the secondary of Notre Dame last week. He’s got speed. He’s got touch on his pass. He’s smart. He goes everywhere. He hasn’t shown a negative that I’ve seen in the last few years. And when you get a chance to get an animal like that on your team with those qualities, I don’t know how you can say no.”

After winning on Sunday, the Jets fell behind the Jacksonville Jaguars in the race for the No. 1 overall pick in the 2021 NFL draft.

Lawrence is the presumptive No. 1 pick and is viewed as the best quarterback prospect since Andrew Luck.

As it stands right now, the Jets won’t have the chance to select him.