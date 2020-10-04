Jordan Palmer Has Telling Comments On Jets QB Sam Darnold

As the New York Jets continue their downward spiral, the fate of QB Sam Darnold remains very much in flux. But NFL analyst and quarterback coach Jordan Palmer had an especially telling set of comments on the embattled Jets QB that explains why things are so rough.

Over the weekend, a Jets fan messaged Palmer on Instagram and asked him what’s going on with Darnold within in the organization. Palmer responded that Darnold is in arguably the toughest spot of any QB in the NFL. He explained that the combination of poor personnel, coaching and front office structure make it very difficult for anyone to succeed.

As for the reports that the Jets might move on from Darnold for Trevor Lawrence if they get the No. 1 overall pick, Palmer had another unique answer. He feels that people have “no idea how good Darnold is” and declared that he would take Darnold over Lawrence.

Bear in mind, Palmer has worked closely with Darnold in the past. So his perspective on the Jets QB as it compares to others may be a bit more biased than most.

But Palmer isn’t wrong when he says the Jets have a structure that makes it hard to succeed.

Jordan Palmer’s response to me on Sam Darnold via instagram. High praise from the former QB #jets pic.twitter.com/SKAdln9nu4 — Cali Jets fan (@CaliJets) October 4, 2020

In the two years since the Jets traded up to draft him No. 3 overall, the team has not gone out of its way to surround him with talent. Firing the general manager who drafted him and the coaching staff who worked with him after his rookie season certainly wasn’t going to make things easier for him.

Over the offseason, new Jets GM Joe Douglas failed miserably to add weapons to the Jets. The few decent players they did have at the start of the season are all injured now.

All we can say for sure is that we don’t know how good Darnold can be for anyone. Until we see what he can do with some actual talent, he’s pretty much still a prospect.