Josh Doctson Reportedly Makes Decision On NFL Future

As NFL free agents settle on their landing spots for the 2021 season, a number of players will return to the field after opting out of the 2020 campaign. Among them will be wide receiver Josh Doctson, according to a report from Manish Mehta.

The former first round pick took the 2020 year off with no penalty, due to the ongoing COVID-19 pandemic. According to Mehta, he used to time the go on a humanitarian mission to Africa.

But Doctson plans to come back to football in 2021 with his sights set on prolonging his career. The 29-year-old wideout hasn’t found a place to stick after four years in the NFL, so will try to do so with the New York Jets.

Doctson will carry a $985,000 cap hit in 2021.

In 2019, Doctson made just one appearance for the Minnesota Vikings, playing seven snaps in Week 11 after spending most of the year on injured reserve. He was waived in November before signing with the Jets prior to the 2020 season.

Before playing for the Vikings, Doctson struggled with injuries elsewhere. The former TCU wideout drafted by Washington in 2016 with the 22nd overall pick, but made just two catches during his rookie season before aggravating a lingering Achilles injury.

He bounced back in his next, and final, two years in Washington. In 2017 and 2018, he combined to make 26 stars, hauling in 79 catches for 1034 yards and eight touchdowns.

Doctson will join recently signed free agent Corey Davis and a handful of other unique wide receivers on the Jets in 2021. If New York can address the quarterback position, the pass-catching group could be in for a solid year.