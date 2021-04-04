Former Jets QB Josh McCown Has Telling Sam Darnold Comment

Most believe the New York Jets have to choose between keeping Sam Darnold or trading him and selecting a quarterback at the top of the 2021 NFL Draft.

However, one former Jets quarterback doesn’t believe that’s necessarily the case.

Former Jets quarterback Josh McCown believes that it’s possible for Darnold and a rookie quarterback to coexist in New York.

“Can it be done? Absolutely. In my mind, if you can’t get the value now for him, that’s absolutely how you go about it. I wouldn’t even call it a competition. I would just say, ‘We’re going to go with Sam as the guy and bring Zach along.’ If Sam knocks it out of the park, we’ll re-evaluate where we are a year from now,” McCown told ESPN.

“Sam would embrace it and be helpful, but he’d also go out and work hard and try to make the most of the opportunity to play this year—and put it back on them and make them have to make a tough decision at the end of the year. I think, if that happens, really and truly, everybody wins.”

The Jets are reportedly likely to trade Darnold if they get a good offer, though that doesn’t appear to have happened yet.

Trade rumors continue to swirl for the former USC Trojans star, though don’t be surprised if Darnold is still in a Jets uniform come Week 1.