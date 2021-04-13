2 More Teams Will Reportedly Be At Justin Fields’ Pro Day

Justin Fields will conduct his second Pro Day on Wednesday to try and improve his draft stock one last time before the first round of the 2021 NFL Draft on April 29. The former Ohio State star impressed in his first workout and will now get an opportunity to perform in front of another audience.

Unsurprisingly, the list of NFL teams interested in seeing Fields up close, and in-person, continues to grow. On Tuesday evening, two more organizations were added to the list, joining the three that have already confirmed that they’ll be in attendance for the quarterback’s session.

According to Albert Breer, the New York Jets and the Denver Broncos will both be on hand in Columbus tomorrow to see Fields for a second time. The general managers of both teams were present for the 22-year-old’s first Pro Day just last week.

But, the Jets and Broncos will do their due diligence on Fields and will be a part of the crew watching the quarterback prospect closely on Wednesday.

The Jets and Broncos will be represented at Justin Fields’ second pro day tomorrow in Columbus, per sources. Both had GMs at his first pro day last week. Worth noting that CB Shaun Wade will be working out as well. — Albert Breer (@AlbertBreer) April 13, 2021

New York and Denver join the San Fransisco 49ers, New England Patriots and Atlanta Falcons as the teams guaranteed to be in attendance at Fields second Pro Day.

The Jets presence is intriguing, as many sources have connected the AFC East organization to Zach Wilson throughout the draft process. However, it’s likely that Joe Douglas wants to cover his bases before using the No. 2 pick on the wrong player.

Meanwhile, the Broncos have been largely out of the quarterback conversation this draft season. Denver holds to No. 9 overall pick, which is widely considered to be too far out of range for one of the top prospects. However, if Fields starts to slips, the Broncos may see a unique opportunity to scoop up an elite talent.

Assuming Fields has another strong workout tomorrow, he’ll have done all that he can to show his skills prior to the draft. All that will be left to do is wait to hear his name called on April 29.

