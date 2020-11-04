Keyshawn Johnson Has Crazy Suggestion For Jets At No. 1 Overall

The New York Jets are the favorite to land the No. 1 pick in the 2021 NFL draft, which would leave the team with a major question.

Will the Jets stick with Sam Darnold as the team’s starting quarterback or draft Clemson star Trevor Lawrence with the No. 1 pick? Lawrence is viewed as the best quarterback prospect since Andrew Luck.

Meanwhile, Darnold has struggled to live up to his billing as the No. 3 pick in the draft. Despite Darnold’s struggles, one former NFL star thinks the Jets will stick with him as the team’s quarterback.

Former star wide receiver Keyshawn Johnson thinks the Jets could even trade the No. 1 pick to the New England Patriots.

“Just stop. Stop it. Sam Darnold isn’t going anywhere. What they’re going to do with that No. 1 overall pick is they’re going to move it for somebody else. If somebody wants him – like the New England Patriots, for example – [the Jets should say] ‘just take him, give us your next 10 [first round] picks.”

“STOP!…Sam Darnold isn’t going anywhere!”@keyshawn thinks that teams like the Jets, Giants & Dolphins need to slow down on moving on from their young QB’s. #KJZ pic.twitter.com/FRX3iPRAkh — Keyshawn, JWill & Zubin (@KeyJayandZ) November 4, 2020

It’s not inconceivable the Jets would trade the No. 1 pick if they can get a haul of picks. However, trading that pick to a team in the same division could be a disaster.

If Lawrence lives up to his billing as the next great NFL quarterback, New York could watch as the Patriots dominate the division for another 15 years.