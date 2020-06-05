Kyle Long Responds To Report He’s Interested In NFL Comeback

If Kyle Long plans on making an NFL comeback as one report found, it doesn’t look like it’ll be happening any time soon.

After New York Daily News reporter Manish Mehta reported that the New York Jets reached out to the three-time Pro Bowler, Rick Tarsitano of WGN News did some digging of his own. He took to Twitter and revealed that he spoke to Long, who flatly denied being in talks with the Jets.

“No,” Long told him bluntly, on whether there was anything to the rumors. “None.”

Long seemed uninterested in the Jets connection from the time the report came out earlier today. He took to Twitter and maintained that he’s enjoying “#retiredlife,” and didn’t want to be bothered.

Long announced his retirement earlier this year following seven years with the Chicago Bears. He made the Pro Bowl in each of his first three seasons. But after signing a big contract extension in 2016, the injuries quickly mounted.

Over the past four years, Long has started just 29 games.

On the face of it, a move to the New York Jets seemed like a reasonable move. The Jets have holes on their offensive line and over $24 million in cap space burning a hole in their pocket.

All of that said, there’s no guarantee Kyle Long won’t change his mind and want to make an NFL comeback down the road.

But for now, he seems content to enjoy some peace and quiet.