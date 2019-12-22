Photo: Le’Veon Bell Trolls The Steelers With Pregame Outfit

Today is a pivotal game for the Pittsburgh Steelers as they face their former running back Le’Veon Bell and the New York Jets.

Bell and the Steelers had a charmed marriage for several seasons that deteriorated into an acrimonious divorce. No doubt he’ll be motivated to face his former team and vice versa.

Bell is already dressed for the occasion. When he arrived at MetLife Stadium this morning, he was wearing black and yellow aka Steelers colors.

Le’Veon Bell has arrived for work … wearing yellow. (Pic by @AnthonyBiase) pic.twitter.com/JckcW4m8yE — Tom Pelissero (@TomPelissero) December 22, 2019

This season in New York has been disastrous for Bell through no real fault of his own. The Jets have a porous offensive line and unimaginative play calling, which is bad news for an offensive weapon like Bell.

He’s rushed for only 676 yards and three touchdowns on the season, averaging a paltry 3.3 yards per carry. Bell has 57 receptions, but for only 404 yards (7.1 yards per catch).

This afternoon, he and the Jets will look to put a crimp in the Steelers’ postseason plans. Pittsburgh (8-6) is battling with the Tennessee Titans (8-6) for the AFC’s final playoff spot.

Jets-Steelers will kick off at 1 p.m. ET on CBS.