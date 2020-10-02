The Spun

LeBron, Patrick Mahomes React To Sam Darnold’s Crazy TD Run

Sam Darnold with his Jets teammates in a huddle.EAST RUTHERFORD, NEW JERSEY - OCTOBER 01: Sam Darnold #14 of the New York Jets huddles the offense against the Denver Broncos during the first quarter at MetLife Stadium on October 01, 2020 in East Rutherford, New Jersey. (Photo by Elsa/Getty Images)

Sam Darnold has provided the early fireworks in tonight’s Thursday Night Football matchup with an absurd 46-yard touchdown run.

Darnold’s dash came on the New York Jets’ first possession of the game. The third-year pro narrowly avoided a sack, sprinted for the first down and somehow snaked his way through the Denver Broncos’ defense all the way to the end zone.

The surprising scamper elicited plenty of reaction on social media, including from the best basketball player and best quarterback in the world. LeBron James and Patrick Mahomes were loving what they saw.

Both superstars shared their thoughts on Twitter immediately after the play.

In fact, James even responded to Mahomes’ tweet, so the pair were expressing their disbelief and admiration together.

We’re sure Darnold’s own phone probably blew up after that play. He’ll come back to a lot of congratulatory texts and calls post-game.

You can watch Jets-Broncos on NFL Network.


