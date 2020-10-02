LeBron, Patrick Mahomes React To Sam Darnold’s Crazy TD Run

Sam Darnold has provided the early fireworks in tonight’s Thursday Night Football matchup with an absurd 46-yard touchdown run.

Darnold’s dash came on the New York Jets’ first possession of the game. The third-year pro narrowly avoided a sack, sprinted for the first down and somehow snaked his way through the Denver Broncos’ defense all the way to the end zone.

The surprising scamper elicited plenty of reaction on social media, including from the best basketball player and best quarterback in the world. LeBron James and Patrick Mahomes were loving what they saw.

Both superstars shared their thoughts on Twitter immediately after the play.

Helluva run by Darnold! The juke move once he got out the pocket was a RB elite move — LeBron James (@KingJames) October 2, 2020

Yo that was a crazy run!! — Patrick Mahomes II (@PatrickMahomes) October 2, 2020

In fact, James even responded to Mahomes’ tweet, so the pair were expressing their disbelief and admiration together.

Facts bro! Tough — LeBron James (@KingJames) October 2, 2020

We’re sure Darnold’s own phone probably blew up after that play. He’ll come back to a lot of congratulatory texts and calls post-game.

You can watch Jets-Broncos on NFL Network.