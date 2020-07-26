Le’Veon Bell Had 1-Word Reaction To Jamal Adams Trade

The New York Jets finally caved to Jamal Adams’ trade request on Saturday, sending the All-Pro safety to Seattle.

Adams, a former first-round NFL Draft pick, had reportedly demanded a trade out of New York earlier this offseason. He was traded to Seattle for safety Bradley McDougald, first-round picks in 2021 and 2022 and a third-round pick in 2021. New York is sending a fourth-round pick in 2022 along with Adams to the Seahawks.

One Jets player does not appear to be particularly happy with the move: Le’Veon Bell. The former New York free agent signing had an initial one-word reaction to the trade.

Bell and Adams have since gone at it on Twitter.

“ppl do all the hootin & hollerin to get you brought in, just to leave…lol like people weird yooo, the internet got these dudes doin whatever for attention, even when they tell you sh*t they don’t believe themselves,” Bell wrote on Twitter.

Bell seemed to allege that Adams was one of his main recruiters to New York. Now, he’s gone.

“Noted. See u Week 14!” Adams responded.

“what?! lol that you LIED? PLEASEE TRUST that it IS “noted” then..& if I’m supposed to take “see you in week 14” as a threat…I don’t! but it’s still allll love and like I told you ON THE PHONE I want the best for you..if this is the best for you, I want it for you bro,” Bell wrote back.

New York and Seattle are scheduled to meet in Week 14. That should be a fun one.