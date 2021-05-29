The Spun

Le’Veon Bell Has Blunt Admission On His Jets Tenure

Le’Veon Bell turned human the second he put on a New York Jets‘ uniform back in 2019. While he may have played a part in such a downfall, Bell blames Adam Gase and the previous Jets’ coaching staff.

Bell spent the better portion of this past week on Twitter. Why? To vent a few frustrations on his mind, one of which revolves around Gase and the Jets.

The former star back got into several heated exchanges with various fans regarding how he was utilized during his stint with the Jets. When one fan backed up his claim with actual evidence, Bell proceeded to criticize Gase’s play-calling during the 2019 season.

“I don’t consider a ‘HB dive’ on 3rd & short of 4th & short EVERY TIME is an opportunity…we line up & they callin out the play, that’s not opportunity, on top of the play being a dive…I can’t make sh*t shake with that,” Bell said on Twitter.

Take a look.

Le’Veon Bell didn’t stop there. He proceeded to say the only thing the Jets gave him was money.

Most players tend to fade when they play for the New York Jets. And there’s no question the Jets didn’t utilize Le’Veon Bell all too well. Luckily, Bell’s days in the Big Apple are behind him.

New York, meanwhile, has a bright future ahead. Adam Gase was ran out of town. In comes Robert Saleh and new rookie quarterback Zach Wilson.

The Jets still have a ways to go until they compete for the AFC East, but the foundational pieces are finally in place.


